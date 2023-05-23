HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 82.29%.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Up 10.3 %

HTCR opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

