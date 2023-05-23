Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Earns Maintains Rating from VNET Group

VNET Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

HP has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.40.

HP opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

