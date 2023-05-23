HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 565,140 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,853,000 after purchasing an additional 214,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

Shares of AVY opened at $170.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

