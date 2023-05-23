HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTLS. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. The firm has a market cap of $634.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.