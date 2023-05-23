HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 21,839.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 368,218 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 85,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 100,944 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:XMPT opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51.

About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

