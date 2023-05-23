HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.3 %

BIO stock opened at $387.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $572.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.52.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

