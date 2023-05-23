HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of HireQuest in a report released on Wednesday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HireQuest’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. HireQuest had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 39.63%.

HireQuest Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of HireQuest from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.03 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. UBS Group AG grew its position in HireQuest by 149,900.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HireQuest by 6,276.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HireQuest by 437.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 2,197.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It also offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.