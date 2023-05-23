Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.5-$37.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.99 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.15-$2.25 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.56.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

