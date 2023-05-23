Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

HZNP opened at $100.57 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after acquiring an additional 188,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.