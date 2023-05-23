Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 57 years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

