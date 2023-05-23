Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Set at C$10.70 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.70 price objective on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.61.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$6.40 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of C$436.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$493.36 million. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.9483013 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

