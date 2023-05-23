IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $3,951,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $2,877,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 165,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,575 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDXX opened at $486.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

