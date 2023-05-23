Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) & MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Critical Survey

Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ – Get Rating) and MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Immune Pharmaceuticals and MEI Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MEI Pharma 1 3 1 0 2.00

MEI Pharma has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 444.96%. Given MEI Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MEI Pharma is more favorable than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A MEI Pharma -64.44% -91.41% -25.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and MEI Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.7% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Immune Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of MEI Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and MEI Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MEI Pharma $40.70 million 1.20 -$54.45 million ($5.52) -1.33

Immune Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MEI Pharma.

Summary

MEI Pharma beats Immune Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immune Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis. It is also developing NanoCyclo, a nano-encapsulated formulation of cyclosporine-A, which is in late stage preclinical development for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. In addition, the company's pain products include AmiKet and AmiKet Nano, a topical analgesic cream containing amitriptyline and ketamine for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia and diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Further, its oncology portfolio comprises Ceplene, for the maintenance of remission in patients with acute myeloid leukemia in combination with interleukin-2; Azixa and crolibulin that are clinical-stage vascular disrupting agents; NanomAbs, a nanotechnology combination platform; and bispecific antibody platform. Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. On April 2, 2020, the voluntary petition of Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 17, 2020.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

