Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $52,269.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Immunovant by 205.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 423.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the period. 32.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.