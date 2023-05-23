Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Holdings Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 46,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1,198.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 263,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 243,493 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,256,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 14.64%.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.