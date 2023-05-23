Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

INFI opened at $0.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.35. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 956.26% and a negative net margin of 1,608.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,249,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 132,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

