Informa’s (INF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 805 ($10.01) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.33) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 718.57 ($8.94).

Informa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 729 ($9.07) on Friday. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 498.80 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 731.60 ($9.10). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 692.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 656.97. The company has a market cap of £10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,037.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87.

Informa Increases Dividend

About Informa

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Informa’s payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

