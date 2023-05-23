Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,491,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Infosys worth $98,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Infosys by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Infosys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

