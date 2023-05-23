InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of IHT opened at $1.48 on Monday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.10.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
