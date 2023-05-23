Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

DISH Network Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 500,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,504.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 4,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.