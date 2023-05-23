Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 377,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 824,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 703.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,829 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Dynatrace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

DT stock opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

