Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,963 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.