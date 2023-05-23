Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,314,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,390,000 after purchasing an additional 241,692 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

ICE stock opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

