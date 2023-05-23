Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $904,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

