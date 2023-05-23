International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.83

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 158.76 ($1.97), with a volume of 2843689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.70 ($1.97).

Several brokerages recently commented on IAG. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.74) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.05) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.09) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.36 ($2.17).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 146.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,174.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

