International Distributions Services’ (IDS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of International Distributions Services (LON:IDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 250 ($3.11) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on International Distributions Services from GBX 285 ($3.54) to GBX 250 ($3.11) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

International Distributions Services Stock Down 1.6 %

International Distributions Services stock opened at GBX 201.20 ($2.50) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 232.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.07. International Distributions Services has a twelve month low of GBX 173.65 ($2.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 332 ($4.13). The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

