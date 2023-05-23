Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Announces Dividend of $0.85

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8454 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,390.00.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.