Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

May 23rd, 2023

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVAGet Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IVA. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Inventiva Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $3.17 on Friday. Inventiva has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

