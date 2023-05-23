Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IVA. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Inventiva Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $3.17 on Friday. Inventiva has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.
About Inventiva
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
