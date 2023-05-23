Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0519 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,171.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

