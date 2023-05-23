Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCOGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0519 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,171.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

