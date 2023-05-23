Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.