Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1352 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

