Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.