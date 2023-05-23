Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

