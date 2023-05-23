Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 744,902 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 569.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 309,260 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 210,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 151,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 126,844 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

