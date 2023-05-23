Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCU stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

