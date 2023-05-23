Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1502 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $25.56.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.69% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.