Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSCV opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCV. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 33,900.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.