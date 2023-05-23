Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BSCW)

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCWGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSCW stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCW. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,983,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,879,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,615,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

