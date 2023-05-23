Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

