Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSMP stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

