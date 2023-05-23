Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0553 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMR opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $24.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $342,000.

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

