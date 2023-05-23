Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0519 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMS opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5,130.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 215,382 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 94,851 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $940,000.

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

