Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1294 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IHYF opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) by 429.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.39% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

