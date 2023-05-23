Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1619 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWD opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $340.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

