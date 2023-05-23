Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1489 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 592,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

