Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Raised by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $143.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

