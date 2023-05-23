Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Stock Position Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.40% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

