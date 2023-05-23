iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE IPW opened at $0.55 on Monday. iPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.29.

iPower

iPower Inc is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners all of which are fulfilled from its two fulfillment centers in southern California.

