IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) PT Lowered to GBX 30

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 30 ($0.37) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IQE Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IQEPF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.68.

IQE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

