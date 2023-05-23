iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.18% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $17,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IYY stock opened at $102.02 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.